Another Member of Parliament’s Toronto office has been vandalized

The office of MP Arif Virani has been vandalized
The office of MP Arif Virani has been vandalized. (Michelle Mackey/CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 3, 2024 2:13 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 3:10 pm.

For the second time in a week a Member of Parliament’s Toronto office has been vandalized.

Toronto Police have confirmed with CityNews that they were notified of a “suspected hate crime” at the Bloor Street office of MP Arif Virani on Monday morning.

Virani has represented Parkdale-High Park since 2015 and is also the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

His office at 1596 Bloor St. W. was plastered with red paint and mock wanted signs showing Virani’s face. The signs read “Liberals Lie Children Die.”

Photos also appear to show children suffering from starvation in Northern Gaza.

His office is cordoned off with police tape.

The vandalism comes just days after the Bloor Street West office of Davenport MP Julie Dzerowicz was doused in red paint and the words “Rahaf (sic) is burning, Toronto will too,” was spray painted on it last Tuesday.

Davenport MP Julie Dzerowicz’s office after it was vandalized. (CityNews)

Dzerowicz told reporters two people dressed in black carried out the vandalism at around 1:06 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dzerowicz released an official statement the next day, saying: “Stating that ‘Rafah is burning, Toronto will too’ is particularly troublesome and threatening language that impacts the sense of safety in my office and how we serve the residents of Davenport.”

Dzerowicz became the first female MP to represent Davenport when she was elected in 2015. She was re-elected in 2019 and 2021 and also serves on the House of Commons Parliamentary Finance Committee and is also the Chair of the Canada-NATO Parliamentary Association.

The Hate Crimes Unit is still investigating the vandalism at her office.

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

2h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

1h ago

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man in his 50s who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Etobicoke school on Sunday night was with a group of friends socializing after playing soccer when two suspects jumped out of a vehicle...

updated

2h ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

9h ago

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

6h ago

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

20h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
