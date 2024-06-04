Quebec entertainment group ComediHa! confirms acquisition of Just For Laughs assets

A news crew shoots a report in front of the Just for Laughs theatre is seen Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Montreal. The company that runs the annual comedy festival has filed for bankruptcy protection.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2024 10:37 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 10:42 am.

MONTREAL — A Quebec-based entertainment group confirms it will acquire a number of assets from the financially troubled Just for Laughs comedy company.

ComediHa! said today that a judge has approved its bid to acquire the brands Juste pour rire, Just For Laughs, ZooFest, ComedyPro, the Gags, as well as the audiovisual catalogue.

The announcement comes after Just for Laughs cancelled its Montreal and Toronto festivals this year and sought creditor protection.

ComediHa! announced last week that it had reached an agreement to acquire the assets but that the deal had to be approved by Quebec Superior Court.

A court filing earlier this year from insolvency trustee PwC said Groupe Juste pour rire booked a net loss of more than $7.9 million in the first 10 months of 2023.

ComediHa! says it plans to expand its presence in a number of sectors including festivals, live production, television production, tour promotion, distribution, and content monetization. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

5h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

22m ago

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition,...

5h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

15h ago

Top Stories

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

5h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

22m ago

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition,...

5h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

11h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

16h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

16h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

17h ago

More Videos