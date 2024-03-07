Just for Laughs cancels 2024 Toronto festival

Just for Laughs is clarifying that its Toronto version of the festival will not be taking place this year.

The Montreal Company behind the famous comedy festival, Groupe Juste pour rire Inc. (JPR), announced earlier this week it was cancelling that city’s edition of the event as it tries to avoid bankruptcy.

The company is seeking protection from its creditors as it begins formal restructuring under Canada’s Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

“Once the restructuring of the organization is completed, JPR hopes that the festival will take place in 2025,” reads a statement.

JPR, which held its first Montreal festival in 1983, blames the pandemic, inflation and the changing entertainment industry for its financial challenges.

It says it is looking for investors or to sell parts of its business.

With files from Kelsey Patterson