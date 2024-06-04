Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York.

Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29.

It’s alleged two suspects forced entry into the place of worship and stole approximately $400 cash from a donation box. The suspects then fled on foot on the south side of Dohme Avenue towards O’Connor Drive.

The first suspect is described as male, 30 to 35 years old and approximately five foot eight to five foot 10. He was wearing a dark blue jacket with a white horizontal stripe, a black face mask, a black baseball hat, black pants, and sandals.

The second suspect is male, 30 to 35 years old and approximately five foot seven to five foot eight. He was wearing a dark jacket, a black and white bandana covering his face, a black baseball hat, dark pants, and black shoes.

Images of the suspects have been released.