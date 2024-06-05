Nearly $1M in stolen products recovered after probe into GTA Shoppers Drug Mart thefts

Stolen items seized during an investigation into Shoppers Drug Mart thefts. Halton Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 5, 2024 11:00 am.

Halton Regional Police have recovered around a million dollars worth of stolen products after a months-long investigation into thefts at numerous Shoppers Drug Mart stores in the Greater Toronto Area.

The probe began in March 2024, when police became aware of organized groups who were stealing things like nicotine replacement gum, makeup, and muscle creams from the stores.

On May 29, officers executed a number of search warrants at a storage facility in Peel Region where police say the stolen items were being kept.

Items seized during an investigation into thefts from GTA Shoppers Drug Mart stores. Halton Regional Police.

“In addition, product tied to tractor trailer load thefts which had occurred in Halton, York and Toronto were also located with all recoveries totaling an estimated one million dollars,” police said in a release.

Nearly half-a-million dollars worth of product has since been returned to Shoppers Drug Mart.

Pawel Hohne, 52, of Toronto was arrested and is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5000.

