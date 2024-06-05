An 18-year-old male was arrested and faces charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in North York that left a 12-year-old boy with life-altering injuries.

Toronto police officers were called to the Grenoble Drive and Deauville Lane area in Flemingdon Park just before 11 p.m. on May 3 for reports of a robbery.

It’s alleged that a group of males were near a bus stop when they were approached by unknown men armed with knives. The group was assaulted, and a 12-year-old boy suffered life-altering injuries. Police said the others were treated for minor injuries.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old John Turbo of Richmond Hill. He’s facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and robbery, among other offences. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 14.

Two other men remain wanted, and their images have been released.

The first suspect is described as 19 to 22 years old, light-skinned, with dark-coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as 19 to 22 years old with light skin. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured short-sleeve shirt, a black sweater, black pants, and white shoes.