1 of 2 suspects arrested after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station

Police have arrested one of two men wanted for robbing and assaulting a Good Samaritan outside an east-end subway station last month.

Investigators say around 6 p.m. on May 21, a man was at the temporary bus bay at Kennedy Subway Station when he saw two men bothering another person.

The man attempted to intervene, telling both men to stop when he was allegedly assaulted. The two suspects then made off with the man’s personal belongings.

Police say the Good Samaritan was taken to hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries.

On May 30, 29-year-old Robert Stephens of London was arrested and charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, described only as having short black hair and was last seen wearing all-black clothing.