MPs calling out hate while disparaging Israel criticism ‘duplicitous’: Muslim groups

Stephen Brown, CEO, National Council of Canadian Muslims, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2024 2:06 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Muslim groups say all political parties need to work harder to stamp out Islamophobia in Canada, and allow more space for people to criticize Israel without being painted as antisemitic.

The CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims says he feels MPs have been “duplicitous” in calling out discrimination while vilifying people for attending peaceful pro-Palestinian protests.

Stephen Brown testified today as part of a parliamentary study into Islamophobia and antisemitism in Canada.

His group is calling on MPs to pass a motion to denounce anti-Palestinian racism and urge that civil liberties be protected, “including the ability to critique foreign governments.”

Police have reported an increase in crimes targeting Jews and Muslims across Canada since the Israel-Hamas war started last October.

The Council of Agencies Serving South Asians says politicians have mischaracterized or smeared people who oppose Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

A representative of the group also says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have spoken out after Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested last week that immigrants were behind shots being fired at a Jewish girls’ elementary school in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

2h ago

Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured
Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Hamilton. Police say they were called to the West Mountain area around 7:30 a.m....

45m ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

3m ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

6h ago

