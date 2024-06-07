OPP boat collides with watercraft on Nepewassi Lake seriously injuring woman, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit vehicle
The Special Investigations Unit vehicle is seen in this undated photo. GETTY IMAGES

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 7, 2024 1:06 pm.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) boat collided with another watercraft on Nepewassi Lake in the Sudbury-Sault region on Friday morning, seriously injuring a 49-year-old woman, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said.

The SIU is investigating the collision, which happened at around 4:30 a.m.

The SIU says officers with the OPP’s Nipissing West detachment were investigating a domestic disturbance in relation to a call received from a residence that was only reachable by the water.

“While en route to the residence, the OPP boat was involved in a collision with another watercraft,” the SIU release states.

“The female operator of the other boat was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Sudbury. No one was seriously injured aboard the OPP boat.”

The SIU says three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

