It would seem Mother Nature has a sense of humour, throwing a weather curveball after a significant and messy wintry storm that hit southern Ontario.

Weather warnings and alerts spanned the province on Wednesday, leading to snow, freezing rain, and heavy rain that resulted in localized flooding in some parts. By the time the storm had passed, upwards of 50 mm of rain was forecasted to fall in Toronto.

That’s about to be a thing of the past, as daytime temperatures in Toronto will feel summer-like and could hit 20 C by the afternoon. Other regions, such as Windsor and Ottawa, will also experience daytime highs in the 20 C range.

Parts of the GTA, including Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, and Hamilton, will experience temperatures hovering between 15 C and 17 C, with a mix of sun and clouds.

The average temperature for this time of the year is around 9 C or 10 C.

The warmup will be brief, however. Temperatures are slated to drop by Thursday night into Friday, with many in Toronto waking up to 2 C, but will warm up to a daytime high of 10 C later in the day with mainly sunny skies.

The weekend is less promising. More rain is forecast, paving the way for Saturday to be a washout in Toronto. Rain will linger into Sunday, with a chance of mixed precipitation and freezing rain arriving by Sunday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to observe details on the extended forecast.