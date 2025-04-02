The latest on Trump tariffs: Canada exempt from new tariffs, existing duties remain

A White House fact sheet says that Canada and Mexico are exempt from the new reciprocal tariffs announced today by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The document says goods imported under the existing continental trade deal will not face tariffs, while others will see a 10 per cent tariff.

Trump says he plans to proceed with a 25 per cent tariff on all foreign-made automobiles.

Trump held up a chart while speaking, showing the United States would charge a 34 per cent tax on imports from China, a 20 per cent tax on imports from the European Union, 25 per cent on South Korea, 24 per cent on Japan and 32 per cent on Taiwan.

Canada and Mexico not on reciprocal list – 5:30 p.m. ET

A White House fact sheet clarifies that Canada and Mexico are not subject to the reciprocal tariff order outlined by U.S. President Trump.

“For Canada and Mexico, the existing fentanyl/migration IEEPA orders remain in effect, and are unaffected by this order. This means USMCA compliant goods will continue to see a 0% tariff, non-USMCA compliant goods will see a 25% tariff, and non-USMCA compliant energy and potash will see a 10% tariff. In the event the existing fentanyl/migration IEEPA orders are terminated, USMCA compliant goods would continue to receive preferential treatment, while non-USMCA compliant goods would be subject to a 12% reciprocal tariff.”

Ford says ‘positive sign’ Canada not on list seen – 5:16 p.m. ET

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called it a “positive sign” that Canada was not on the reciprocal tariff list produced by U.S. President Donald Trump during his announcement. However, when pressed by reporters at Queen’s Park, Ford could not or would not say what Canada is actually facing in terms of tariffs.

“The positive thing that I saw was we weren’t on that list,” Ford said.

Countries to get charged ‘kind tariffs’ – 4:54 p.m. ET

Trump says the U.S. will charge discounted reciprocal tariffs for many countries, most getting half off what they charge, calling them “kind tariffs.”

“If you want your tariff rate to be zero then you build your product right in America.”

Canada and Mexico are not subject to reciprocal tariffs, continuing USMCA exemptions, according to various reports. The Canadian dollar ended at a late-day high of 70.25 cents U.S.

Trump says U.S farmers ‘brutalized’ by Canadian dairy industry – 4:36 p.m. ET

Trump says U.S. farmers are being “brutalized” by Canada’s dairy industry.

“Canada by the way imposes a 250 to 300 per cent tariff on many of our dairy products. They do the first little carton of milk at a low price and then it gets up to 275, 300 per cent.”

“We cannot pay the deficits of Canada and Mexico and all these other countries.”

“We have to take care of our people and we’re going to take care of our people first.”

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) published a statement on March 7, saying the U.S. “has never gotten close to exceeding” the quotas which would trigger those dairy tariffs.

Fact Check: Canada trade deficit not $200B – 4:28 p.m. ET

Canada’s trade deficit with the U.S. is NOT nearly $200 billion as the President claims.

In fact the US Trade Representative’s office puts the number at $63 billion.

The reason for the deficit is that the US buys a lot of our oil, natural gas and energy.

Trump signs order for reciprocal tariffs “they do it to us, we do it to them” – 4:16 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump says as of midnight, the United States is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on all foreign made automobiles. There was no indication if Canada or other countries would be exempted.

“For decades our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” said Trump.

“Now it’s our turn to prosper.”

“Jobs and factories will come roaring back to our country and you’re seeing it happening already. We will supercharge our domestic industrial base, we will pry open foreign markets and break down foreign trade barriers, and ultimately more production at home will mean stronger competition and lower prices for consumers. This will be indeed the Golden Age of America.”

“For decades the United States slashed our trade barriers on other countries while those nations placed massive tariffs on our products and created non-montetary barriers to decimate our industries … This all happened with no response from the United States of America, but those days are over.”

“Such horrendous imbalances have devastated our industrial base and put our national security at risk.”

“Effective at midnight, we will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all foreign made automobiles.”

Companies preparing for tariff turbulence

Impending U.S. tariffs have pushed Canadian companies to stockpile goods, cut back staff, put projects on hold and whatever else they think will help them survive the economic turmoil ahead.

For industries that rely on exports to the U.S., tariffs could be a major hit as customers south of the border may choose to buy fewer goods or switch to U.S. alternatives.

