Flooding reported in Toronto and parts of GTA following messy wintry storm

Toronto experienced the heaviest rainfall late Wednesday into Thursday, with downpours occurring between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on April 3, 2025. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 3, 2025 5:31 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 5:32 am.

A mess of a storm that included snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, and rain is slowly moving through much of Ontario, but the impacts are being felt in Toronto and the GTA in the form of localized flooding.

While a swath of weather alerts and warnings remain in place as of Thursday morning, the freezing rain and rainfall warnings that Toronto was under for much of Wednesday have been lifted.

Toronto experienced the heaviest rainfall late Wednesday into Thursday, with downpours occurring between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. By the storm’s end, the city was expected to see 50 mm of rain accumulation.

As a result, some roadways were flooded, leading to various closures. In Etobicoke, police said flooding was reported on the ramp from northbound Hwy. 427 to Rexdale Boulevard.

Elsewhere, 680 NewsRadio received reports of vehicles stuck in high water at Keele Street and Finch Avenue West. Other areas with high water or flooding concerns on Thursday morning included Old Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East and Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Peel Regional Police said Torbram Road was shut down from Rena Road to Hwy. 407 in Mississauga and Intermodal Drive west of Goreway Drive in Brampton were also closed due to flooding.

No injuries have been reported.

Freezing rain and snow fell over areas where hundreds of thousands of customers remain without power from last weekend’s ice storm.

