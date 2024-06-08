‘Bring Stanley Home’ contest: Rogers sending customers to Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton

Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers team captain holds up the Stanley Cup trophy following the Oilers 3-1 victory in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals in 1987. (Larry MacDougal/CP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 8, 2024 4:02 pm.

Rogers, in partnership with the Edmonton Oilers and the National Hockey League, want to send customers to the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton.

Through the “Bring Stanley Home” contest, Rogers customers have the chance to win 10 VIP trips for two to attend Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place, with travel and accommodations.

Rogers will also be hosting a free pre-game concert ahead of Game 3 and 4, for which contest winners will have premium viewing. Rogers will also be offering premium viewing to customers through a random draw.

Rogers customers interested in entering this contest can visit rogers.com/stanleycup for more details.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews and Sportsnet

