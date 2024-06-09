Amtrak, CN quietly cancel summer passenger train service between Montreal, New York

An Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia
An Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Feb. 6, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2024 5:46 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 5:48 pm.

Quebec travellers who were hoping to visit New York City by train this summer will now have to wait until fall.

No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and the Big Apple until September amid maintenance work on the tracks after Amtrak struck a deal with Canadian National Railway last month.

Schedules at the American passenger railway show that service out of Manhattan will go no farther on the so-called Adirondack route than the upstate New York town of Saratoga Springs between May 20 and Sept. 9.

The prolonged timeline chugs well past the peak of high season and pinpoints an end date 10 weeks later than planned, based on a joint statement the rail companies issued on May 18.

Attempts to book tickets for a summer trip on the Adirondack line prompt a message on Amtrak’s website that says “no trains or buses are scheduled on the travel date” selected, citing the next available day as Sept. 9 or 10, depending on the starting point.

Amtrak and CN, which owns the tracks north of the Canada-U.S. border, did not immediately reply to requests for comment, and no statements on the suspended service were posted on their sites.

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

14m ago

Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters
Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route.

3m ago

Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home
Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home

A 39-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly leaving suspicious packages including gun rifle powder at a downtown residence. Police say the man had been showing up at the victim's address in the...

59m ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

2h ago

