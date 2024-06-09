Iran imprisons a prominent whistleblower

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2024 10:16 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 10:26 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent Iranian whistleblower was arrested and sent to prison to serve a 13-month sentence after he was convicted of “spreading lies to disturb the public mind,” Iranian media said Sunday.

State-run IRNA news agency reported that the Tehran prosecutor summoned Yashar Soltani and sent him to prison.

The report also said a court of appeal issued the verdict after 17 plaintiffs appealed the decision by a lower court, but gave no details about the earlier case.

In recent years, Soltani has routinely published reports on corruption in public bodies.

Authorities in the past few months have also detained several journalists and activists on security charges.

In 2019, Soltani was sentenced to five years in prison after his series of exposes alleging massive corruption in land deals linked to Tehran’s mayor at the time, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who is now the frontrunner in the presidential election scheduled for June 28. Soltani was later freed on bail.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal
Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

22m ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

15h ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

17h ago

Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers
Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe beat Stuart Skinner on the first shot of the game and the Florida Panthers never trailed to win game one of the Stanley Cup final 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal
Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

22m ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

15h ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

17h ago

Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers
Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe beat Stuart Skinner on the first shot of the game and the Florida Panthers never trailed to win game one of the Stanley Cup final 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform

One advocacy group is demanding for more protection for housing providers. Afua Baah has the details on why small ownership landlords are calling on the province for reform in the Ontario rental housing market.

15h ago

2:39
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people

For 4 families in Israel – the harrowing wait for their loved ones return is now over – as a group of hostages have been rescued from the Gaza strip. But as Karling Donoghue explains – the military operation came at a horrific cost.

16h ago

2:44
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call

Mississauga residents will head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor. As Jazan Grewal reports, a recent poll shows the byelection is set to be a nail-bitter with many of the voters still undecided.

23h ago

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.
More Videos