Ontario Premier Doug Ford insists all financial, crew resources being used for wildfires

Premier Doug Ford says his government isn’t sparing financial and personnel resources as northwestern Ontario is besieged with wildfires that have forced multiple evacuations and sent smoke south through the province and into the United States.

During an unrelated hospital announcement in Windsor on Thursday, Ford began his remarks by addressing the wildfires that have rapidly grown in the northern part of the province.

“There have been no fatalities, which is pretty remarkable given the size of these fires,” Ford said.

“Our government will not spare an expense, not one single penny; we will spend whatever it takes to support getting them the support and resources they need to keep people safe.”

Winds out of the northwest could fan the flames of dozens of forest fires that have already devastated communities, including one fast-moving blaze that damaged and destroyed homes and buildings on Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.

A statement issued by the Anishinabek Nation Thursday afternoon said they’re collecting donations on behalf of Namaygoosisagagun First Nation to support affected community members.

“Namaygoosisagagun First Nation has been devastated by an unexpected and fast-moving wildfire that advanced toward and through the community, causing extensive damage and destruction to homes and community buildings,” the statement said, which was issued ahead of a media update.

“Community members carried out an emergency evacuation without the support of emergency services, and all community members known to have been in the community at the time have been accounted for.”

Speaking generally about wildfire response, Ford said his government has doubled baseline funding for wildland firefighting to $150 million in recent years with top-ups as needed to respond to varying annual demands.

“Every year we spend significantly more,” he said, noting the province recently added 68 firefighting positions to the previous level of around 100 positions.

“We never underfund our firefighters, ever, never, ever.”

When asked about better housing and supports for evacuees, Ford praised municipalities like Thunder Bay and Niagara Falls for hosting people affected by fires. He said there is funding to provide support after natural disasters, but didn’t specifically clarify what would be available to people currently displaced.

“We’re throwing every single resource we possibly can,” Ford said.

Ontario Emergency Preparedness and Response Minister Jill Dunlop said in a post on social media that the provincial government has filed a formal request for assistance, asking for crews to be “prepared to expedite the deployment of federal resources to support evacuations.” Ford said Canadian Armed Forces personnel have been included in the response efforts.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the community of Armstrong can expect widespread smoke with wind gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour for most of Thursday.

The wildfires west of Thunder Bay saw significant growth earlier this week, and a number of evacuation orders are in place for several communities.

Ontario forest fire officials said there are 136 active fires in the northwest region, with 63 out of control. Another 44 fires are burning in the northeast. Sixteen new wildfires were discovered Wednesday, while several fires raging north of Thunder Bay merged into a larger fire.

Provincial government officials said there have been 483 fires in Ontario so far this year, up from 351 as of this time last year and above the province’s 10-year average by mid-July of 320.

With files from The Canadian Press