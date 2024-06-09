Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Mississauga residents will head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor. As Jazan Grewal reports, a recent poll shows the byelection is set to be a nail-bitter with many of the voters still undecided.

Mississauga residents will go to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor and a new councillor for Ward 5 after an intense campaign period.

The need to fill the mayor’s chair came on Jan. 12 when Bonnie Crombie resigned after she won the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party.

However, there came a need to fill the Ward 5 council seat in mid-March when Carolyn Parrish resigned to run for mayor.

Housing, affordability and transit have been at the forefront of what, at times, has been a heated mayoral campaign. A flashpoint came when Parrish opted out of participating in debates amid accusations of attacks from other campaigns.

Here’s a look at how, where and when residents can vote.

When can people vote?

Voting locations will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. City of Mississauga staff said residents will be able to check the wait times at voting locations on the elections website.

Where to vote in Mississauga?

The City of Mississauga will be operating 117 polling locations across the municipality. Click here for a map of locations.

How to cast a ballot and what you’ll need to bring with you

In order to be able to vote, residents must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, and a resident of Mississauga or a non-resident who owns or rents property in Mississauga.

Residents on the voters’ list should have received a voter notification card. Click here to see if you’re on the list. If you aren’t on the list, find your local voting location to speak with elections staff.

At least one piece of identification will need to be provided in order to vote. An Ontario driver’s licence or photo card is the most popular form of accepted identification. Click here for a full list.

For those who need to vote through a proxy, the appropriate paperwork must be filed with the city clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday. Click here for more information on that process.

If residents have any other questions about voting, more information can be found here. The City of Mississauga elections office can be reached at 905-615-8683 or through email at election.office@mississauga.ca.

