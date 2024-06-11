Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save as Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) and Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) eye the loose puck during second period game 2 action of the NHL Stanley Cup finals in Sunrise, Fla., on Monday, June 10, 2024.
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save as Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) and Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) eye the loose puck during second period game 2 action of the NHL Stanley Cup finals in Sunrise, Fla., on Monday, June 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 10, 2024 11:12 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 11:18 pm.

The Florida Panthers have held serve in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers go to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead after beating the Oilers 4-1 on Monday.

The high-flying Oilers managed just one total goal in the two games in Sunrise, Fla.

Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues broke a 1-1 tie in Game 2 early in the third and then added an insurance marker on the power play. The latter goal ended the Oilers’ successful penalty kill streak at 34.

Mattias Ekholm opened the scoring for Edmonton on his team’s first shot on goal midway through the first period, beating Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for the first time this series after the Panthers won 3-0 in Game 1.

Florida’s Niko Mikkola tied it midway through the second.

Aaron Ekblad added an empty-netter for Florida.

The Oilers lost forward Warren Foegele after he was given a game misconduct in the first period for a knee-on-knee hit on Eetu Luostarinen.

Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse saw little ice time after he appeared to injure his hip following a hit by Rodrigues in the first.

The Panthers, meanwhile, lost captain Aleksander Barkov after he was hurt on a penalized high hit by Leon Draisaitl in the third period.

Game 3 is Thursday at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

updated

1h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

1h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

7h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

4h ago

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

updated

1h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

1h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

7h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled

Bryan Gyene, who suffers from a severe form of sleep apnea, reached out to Speakers Corner after a machine he uses to help him sleep was recalled two years ago and never replaced. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

6:25
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario

Intimate partner violence is something that can shatter a family unit, leaving a community in mourning, and we're learning now that it is a growing issue in Ontario. Faiza Amin speaks with Cynthia Mulligan on her investigation.

8h ago

2:42
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville

Canadian musicians Trudy, Zach McPhee and Robert Adam fulfilled a bucket list moment in Nashville during the world-famous CMA Fest. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

11h ago

2:05
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister

Narendra Modi has been elected at the Prime Minister of India – marking his third term in the position. But as Karling Donoghue explains, the party did not do as well as predicted – which could affect how Modi is forced to govern.
2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation
More Videos