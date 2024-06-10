London police investigate arson at a home that Muslim group calls Islamophobic attack

Surveillance video of suspect wanted in suspected theft and arson at a London, Ont. home
Surveillance video of suspect wanted in suspected theft and arson at a London, Ont. home. LPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 10, 2024 1:59 pm.

Police in London, Ont., are searching for a man in connection with a theft and arson at a North London residence over the weekend which a leading Muslim group called an Islamophobic attack.

Investigators say a man showed up on foot at a home in the area of Wateroak Drive around 9:30 p.m. on June 8 and left a short time later carrying some items he took from the front yard of the residence.

Police say the same man then returned to the home around 10:30 p.m. and allegedly started a fire on the front porch before leaving.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported. However, the fire caused approximately $30,000 damage to the home.

The man is described as 30 to 50 years of age with a medium to heavy build. He was last seen wearing grey shoes, dark pants, a light grey zip-up sweater with vertical black accents on the sides under the arms, a dark-coloured toque, and a medical mask. 

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who has information about this incident or the person in these photos, or who has seen him in the area of Wateroak Drive to please contact the London Police Service,” police said in a statement.

While police made no mention of the occupants of the home, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) indicated that the home targeted belonged to a Muslim family.

NCCM officials say they plan to speak further this afternoon on the arson incident and what they say is a “pattern of Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism in the city and beyond.”

Top Stories

Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time
Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time

Toronto police say a devastating fire at the historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church is not being treated as suspicious at this time, although investigators are still trying to determine what caused the...

48m ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

8h ago

Ontario expanding jails by several hundred beds to deal with overflowing institutions
Ontario expanding jails by several hundred beds to deal with overflowing institutions

Ontario will add more beds to its beleaguered jails, which are bursting with inmates, Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said Monday. The province intends to add several hundred spots throughout the...

1h ago

Police seeks suspects in 'targeted' Markham shooting
Police seeks suspects in 'targeted' Markham shooting

York Regional Police are trying to identify suspects in a shooting at a Markham home that investigators believe was a "targeted" murder attempt. Officers were called to a residence on Lee Avenue in...

2h ago

