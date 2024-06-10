Man wanted after alleged sexual assault aboard TTC bus

Police are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman aboard a TTC bus in the east-end of the city.

Investigators say around 10 a.m. on June 9 a woman boarded a shuttle bus at Castle Frank Station when the man got on the bus at the same time. He then allegedly grabbed the woman in the chest area. She then screamed and got off the bus. The man was then escorted off the bus by TTC staff and fled the scene.

Police say the woman was not physically injured in the assault.

The man is described as five-foot-nine, 50 to 60 years old with a medium build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and white Nike running shoes.