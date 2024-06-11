How a major Toronto intersection has become ‘home away from home’ for the growing Filipino diaspora

A new special, “Little Manila” will premiere on Philippines Independence Day Wednesday June 12 at 8:30 p.m. after OMNI News Filipino.
A new special, “Little Manila” will premiere on Philippines Independence Day Wednesday June 12 at 8:30 p.m. after OMNI News Filipino.

By Paula Saraza, OMNI News

Posted June 11, 2024 6:05 pm.

Walking along the corner of Bathurst and Wilson Streets in Toronto is like a trip back to the Philippines for many Filipinos in the GTA.

Hearing the language spoken openly, noticing the aroma of Filipino food cooking, and seeing advertisements of familiar products everywhere, have all contributed to making it a home away from home for many.

“Little Manila is actually an unofficial name of the neighbourhood, it was a term coined by people who used to attribute this to the growing number of community members in the area,” Little Manila walking tour operator, Ysh Cabana said.

The neighbourhood has always been made up of Jewish, Russian, and Italian immigrants, but anecdotal evidence suggests the growth of Filipinos living in the area during the 1990s as caregivers who used to work for affluent families. 

“Little Manila has really grown over decades here, starting with members of the Filipino community who came here to be live-in caregivers. They worked in the area but they also lived here too,” Member of Parliament Ya’ara Saks told OMNI News Filipino. Saks has been serving as the MP for York Centre riding where Little Manila is located since 2020.

Walking tours show some of the oldest businesses in Little Manila. Remittance centres and grocery stores cater to Filipino products, but it’s the variety of restaurants that have made Little Manila a culinary destination for those wanting to try Filipino food.

From freshly baked Filipino bread and pastries, grilled-to-order pork barbeque, Filipino desserts like the famous“halo-halo,” and of course “lechon,” the Philippines’s version of a full roast pig, everything is available. A popular spot to visit for this is Wilson’s Haus of Lechon owned by the Martinito family, the first Filipino restaurant that caters solely to lechon in Toronto.

“They’re very amazed of how Filipinos cook. We get customers coming from outside the city and tell us, ‘Oh this is our first stop.’ It’s become a tourist destination, especially for those who really want to try Filipino cuisine,” Jaeybee Daquiado said, the daughter of the Wilson’s Haus owners.

They are part of a small group of Filipinos who invested in the area, ensuring they are building it for the younger generations. Being away from their families in the Philippines, Little Manila has also become their go-to place to alleviate loneliness.

“It’s a place where we can just be ourselves,” Ednalyn Martinito said.

Over the years, Little Manila has become the venue for annual festivities like the “Taste of Manila,” which was first launched in the summer of 2014, to showcase the vibrant culture of Filipinos through food and music. The recent “Fun Philippines” was also held in Little Manila.

“The cultural celebrations that we have, reinforce the pride that we have in our community,” Paul Saguil said, a lawyer and community advocate.

As the population of Filipino Canadians grew in the city, so did the popularity of Little ManilaThe name is now used not just by Filipinos, but also by politicians who often visit the area.

With the growing contributions of the community to the neighbourhood, some wonder if it’s finally time to officially declare the corner of Bathurst and Wilson as the first Little Manila in Canada. 

“I think it would be a great recognition from the City of Toronto and various levels of government to recognize this important space and important aspect of the multiculturalism of Toronto and especially for Filipino Heritage Month,” Saguil said.

Saguil adds this can be done, but the challenge lies in who will spearhead the move to officially declare it as Little Manila.

“If we have someone to champion this within (the) City council, if we have someone to champion this at Queen’s Park, this will probably be happening sooner.”

“This is where the community really comes together and works with the provincial representatives, the city representatives and we’re happy to support it too,” Saks added.

The conversation continues on OMNI Television. The new special, “Little Manila” premieres on Philippines Independence Day, Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. after OMNI News Filipino.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a man...

56m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

3h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

1h ago

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a man...

56m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

3h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

19h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

20h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

21h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

21h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

More Videos