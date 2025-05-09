One of Canada’s most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

Kamar Cunningham, 39, of Toronto. Toronto Police

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 9, 2025 9:30 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 9:38 am.

One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham, 43, was arrested on May 7, 2025, after the U.S. Marshals Service located him in Georgia. He is being held pending extradition.

Cunningham was among Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives, placing 17th in the Bolo Program list.

Cunningham was arrested as part of Project Patton in June 2018 for his involvement in a criminal organization that trafficked firearms over the U.S. border.

The Toronto man was convicted on numerous gun trafficking charges in November 2020. He was sentenced to nine years in prison on May 4, 2021, but failed to show up for his court date and had been evading capture ever since.

The accused had ties to the GTA and Jamaica. There was a $50,000 CAD reward through the Bolo Program to bring Cunningham to justice.

“The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and our partners at Toronto Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program,” a spokesperson wrote in a news release.

Dave Turmel, Canada’s most-wanted suspect, was arrested in Italy earlier this year. Turmel was the alleged leader of the Blood Family Mafia, who was sought out on gun violence and drug trafficking charges.

Italian authorities provided further details about Turmel’s arrest, which occurred after police officers burst into a vacation home where Turmel was staying in the middle of the night. He barricaded himself but eventually surrendered, handing officers a fake passport.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

48m ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

2h ago

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount...

3h ago

Air Canada lowers financial forecast amid declining cross-border travel

MONTREAL — Air Canada lowered its financial forecast for the year as travellers shy away from trips to the United States, pushing the country's largest airline to boost flight capacity outside America...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

48m ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

2h ago

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount...

3h ago

Air Canada lowers financial forecast amid declining cross-border travel

MONTREAL — Air Canada lowered its financial forecast for the year as travellers shy away from trips to the United States, pushing the country's largest airline to boost flight capacity outside America...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Indigenous students from northern communities come together in dance

Indigenous students from across the country are in Toronto this week putting the finishing touches on a very special performance.  Audra Brown was at dress rehearsal today as they came together to promote education through the love of dance.

17h ago

4:14
How will the first American Pope lead the Catholic Church?

The Catholic Church has its first American Pope. Barbie Nadeau discusses the surprising choice and which direct Pope Leo XIV could steer the church toward.

17h ago

2:18
Company looking to start hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara signs deal with Ports Toronto

Hoverlink, which wants to launch a Toronto to Niagara hovercraft service has secured a Toronto landing site at Billy Bishop airport. Mayor Olivia Chow says the transportation route is important, but the hovercraft technology still faces challenges.

20h ago

1:46
RAW: Crowd greets new pope in first public appearance

The first American-born pope in history was announced. 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost stepped out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Leo the 14th.

20h ago

1:59
Cardinals have chosen a new pope

Rafael Romo of CNN is in Rome moments after white smoke billowed signalling a new pope has been chosen.

20h ago

More Videos