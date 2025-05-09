One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham, 43, was arrested on May 7, 2025, after the U.S. Marshals Service located him in Georgia. He is being held pending extradition.

Cunningham was among Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives, placing 17th in the Bolo Program list.

Cunningham was arrested as part of Project Patton in June 2018 for his involvement in a criminal organization that trafficked firearms over the U.S. border.

The Toronto man was convicted on numerous gun trafficking charges in November 2020. He was sentenced to nine years in prison on May 4, 2021, but failed to show up for his court date and had been evading capture ever since.

The accused had ties to the GTA and Jamaica. There was a $50,000 CAD reward through the Bolo Program to bring Cunningham to justice.

“The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and our partners at Toronto Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program,” a spokesperson wrote in a news release.

Dave Turmel, Canada’s most-wanted suspect, was arrested in Italy earlier this year. Turmel was the alleged leader of the Blood Family Mafia, who was sought out on gun violence and drug trafficking charges.

Italian authorities provided further details about Turmel’s arrest, which occurred after police officers burst into a vacation home where Turmel was staying in the middle of the night. He barricaded himself but eventually surrendered, handing officers a fake passport.