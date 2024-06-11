Winfrey picks David Wroblewski’s ‘Familairis’ for her book club

This cover image released by Blackstone Publishing shows "Familiaris" by David Wroblewski. (Blackstone Publishing via AP)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 8:32 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 8:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Author David Wroblewski has reached special status among contemporary authors: a two-time selection for Oprah Winfrey’s book club.

Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had chosen “Familiaris,” a prequel to Wroblewski’s Oprah-endorsed debut novel from 2008, the Shakespearean saga “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle.” The new novel, published this week, looks back to the origins of the Wisconsin-based Sawtelle family and its roots in the state’s north woods.

“I’m delighted for us to dive into an epic novel from the tremendously talented bestselling author David Wroblewski with his latest creation ‘Familiaris,’” Winfrey said in a statement. “David takes us on an extraordinary journey that brilliantly interweaves history, philosophy, adventure, and mysticism to explore the meaning of love, friendship and living your life’s true purpose.”

Additional material about “Famialaris” and the author will be available on the book club’s online hub.

Wroblewski said in a statement that he was, “to put it mildly, thrilled and grateful.”

“I’m looking forward to discussing this story, whose characters have been part of my imaginative life for so long,” he added.

Other authors in the two-time (and more) Winfrey club include Toni Morrison,Barbara Kingsolver and Wally Lamb. At times, she has selected multiple books at once. In 2021, she chose four interlinked novels by Marilynne Robinson: “Gilead,” “Home,” “Lila” and “Jack.”

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

