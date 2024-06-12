Dasha, Brett Kissel, the Reklaws among performers taking the stage at CCMA Awards

Brett Kissel arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Halifax on March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2024 11:39 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canadian country stars Brett Kissel, the Reklaws and Dallas Smith are among the performers booked for this year’s CCMA Awards.

The Canadian Country Music Association says previously confirmed hosts Thomas Rhett and MacKenzie Porter will also perform at the bash, which celebrates the best in homegrown country music.

U.S. country-pop singer Dasha is also set to take the stage, as is Ontario native Jade Eagleson.

This year’s award show takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sept. 14, and airs on CTV.

It will mark Edmonton’s first time hosting the awards in a decade, and its eighth time hosting overall.

A series of lead-up events known as Country Music Week kicks off Sept. 11 and includes a songwriters’ series and talent showcases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

