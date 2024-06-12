Groundwater contamination from dry cleaning solvent prompts West Virginia school’s relocation

By John Raby, The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 12:44 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 12:57 pm.

Classes at a small West Virginia school will be relocated this fall, two years after the town’s contaminated groundwater was added to a national cleanup priority list.

Wetzel County Schools Superintendent Cassandra R. Porter announced the move Tuesday for students, faculty and staff at Paden City High School. They will relocate to existing schools in nearby New Martinsville when classes resume in August.

“A safe learning environment for our students is fundamental and imperative,” Porter said in a letter to faculty and staff.

In March 2022, federal environmental officials placed Paden City’s groundwater on the list of Superfund cleanup sites. Untreated groundwater contained the solvent tetrachloroethylene at levels higher than the federally allowed limit.

Tetrachloroethylene is widely used by dry cleaners. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the contaminated area is around the site of a dry cleaner that closed more than two decades ago in the Ohio River town of about 2,500 residents.

According to the EPA, tetrachloroethylene is a likely carcinogen and can harm the nervous system, liver, kidneys and reproductive system.

Sites are added to the Superfund priority list when contamination poses significant human health and environmental risks. They are then eligible to receive federal funding for long-term cleanup projects.

Students in grades 7 and 8 will relocate to New Martinsville School, and those in grades 9 through 12 will attend Magnolia High School, Porter said. She called the relocation temporary, and her letter didn’t indicate how long it would last.

“Having an environmental hazard like an EPA Superfund site underneath PCHS leaves little room for error of half-measures,” said Porter, who took over as superintendent last July. “Decisive action is needed.

“A wait-and-see approach with a tetrachloroethylene plume underneath a school is unreasonable and potentially dangerous. A lack of immediate action could lead to unmanageable and regrettable losses. My commitment to providing our students with a safe and high-quality education, not to mention common sense, motivates me to act now.”

Tetrachloroethylene first was detected in Paden City’s drinking water source in 2010, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report released in January. The report detailed ongoing investigations of various sites in the city. It did not address how the underground area of contaminated groundwater and soil will be cleaned up.

Paden City debuted a new water treatment plant in May 2020, but a pump valve malfunctioned in 2023, causing the release of tetrachloroethylene in the local water system. A “do not consume” notice was put in place for a month for customers of Paden City Water Works. After the leak was fixed, the water system was flushed and water samples tested until results showed the water was safe to use again.

Paden City is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Pittsburgh.

John Raby, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

0m ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

9m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. In a letter to Stephen...

33m ago

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

0m ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

9m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. In a letter to Stephen...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

2h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

14h ago

2:29
Has safety improved on the TTC?
Has safety improved on the TTC?

Following a string of violent incidents over the years on the red rocket, has safety improved on the TTC? Afua Baah takes a look at the latest numbers and sees if more can be done to make riders feel safe on transit.

15h ago

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

15h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

19h ago

More Videos