Former astronaut, Liberal MP Marc Garneau dead at 76

Marc Garneau is seen in this interview with CityNews, talking about his new book "A Most Extraordinary Ride." CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 4, 2025 6:26 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 7:48 pm.

Former astronaut and Liberal MP Marc Garneau has died at the age of 76.

His wife, Pam Garneau, shared the news of his passing in a statement on Wednesday, saying he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

“He faced his final days with the same strength, clarity, and grace that defined his life,” read the statement.

“We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support, concern, and kind words received over the past few days. We are especially grateful to the medical team who provided such dedicated and compassionate care during his short illness. We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this profound loss and take time to reflect and heal.”

Fellow astronaut Chris Hadfield expressed his condolences in a social media post, saying the world had lost “a very good man.”

“Marc Garneau was my role model, mentor, 30-plus year close friend and a brave and exemplary Canadian for us all. My heart goes out to his family,” he wrote.

Garneau was born in Quebec City and earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering physics at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario.

He was the first Canadian to go into space, flying on three separate space shuttle missions.

Garneau was president of the Canadian Space Agency from 2001 to 2005 before he was elected to the House of Commons in 2008, serving as the Liberal Minister of Transport and Minister of Foreign Affairs before retiring from politics in 2023.

MPs rose for a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Wednesday night at the request of government whip Mark Gerretsen.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of Black Creek high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a Black Creek high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

Ontario passes controversial mining law as Doug Ford warns against blockades

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has given itself the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance.  On Wednesday afternoon,...

1h ago

10 arrested, 1 wanted in multiple violent incidents, including Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police have arrested 10 males in connection to multiple violent incidents across the GTA, including the brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. An...

39m ago

Premier Ford says Ontario will 'onshore' steel manufacturing in response to Trump's tariff escalation

Premier Doug Ford was in a familiar spot on Wednesday morning -- on CNN, exasperated with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ford, who now routinely appears on U.S. network news to voice his grievances with...

3h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of Black Creek high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a Black Creek high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

Ontario passes controversial mining law as Doug Ford warns against blockades

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has given itself the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance.  On Wednesday afternoon,...

1h ago

10 arrested, 1 wanted in multiple violent incidents, including Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police have arrested 10 males in connection to multiple violent incidents across the GTA, including the brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. An...

39m ago

Premier Ford says Ontario will 'onshore' steel manufacturing in response to Trump's tariff escalation

Premier Doug Ford was in a familiar spot on Wednesday morning -- on CNN, exasperated with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ford, who now routinely appears on U.S. network news to voice his grievances with...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
10 arrested in Scarborough pub shooting, fatal North York shooting targeted: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested 10 men and are still searching for one suspect in connection to the Scarborough pub mass shooting. Police also said they are investigating a fatal targeted shooting in North York.

3h ago

0:28
WARNING: Toronto police release footage of Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police released camera footage of the moment a suspect entered a Scarborough pub in March and began shooting at several people, injuring 12.

5h ago

0:53
Ford pledges to onshore steel and aluminum as tariffs take effect

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledged to 'onshore' steel and aluminum in Ontario in retaliation of Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on imports.

6h ago

0:46
Crash on Highway 401 in Oshawa leaves motorcyclist dead

A 25-year-old man has died after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 in Oshawa.

10h ago

0:45
Lawrence Heights shooting leaves one man dead, five others injured

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting at North York's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that left one man dead and five others injured.

11h ago

More Videos