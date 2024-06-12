National Bank Open announces expanded format for 2025

Leylah Fernandez of Canada, hits a return to Danielle Collins of the United States, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Thursday, Aug.10, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/CP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 12, 2024 12:48 pm.

Changes are afoot for one of Canada’s biggest tennis tournaments.

On Wednesday, Tennis Canada announced a new era for the National Bank Open, with the event taking on a new look starting summer 2025. This includes a larger draw and expanded schedule.

Next year, there will be 96 singles players in the main draw — instead of 56 — competing over 12 days. The doubles draw will move from 28 teams to 32.

The tournament upgrade means the National Bank Open will “join an elite group of six extended combined events on the WTA and ATP Tours,” bringing the event closer to that of a Grand Slam.

The dates for next year’s tournaments in Toronto and Montreal were also announced, which will see a one-day, 32-player qualifying format kicking off on July 26. The main draw will get underway on July 27 in both cities.

Quarterfinals will be spread over Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, while semifinals will be played on Aug. 6. Both women’s and men’s finals will take place on Aug. 7.

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, No. 33 on the WTA Tour, said: “As Canadians, it’s great to see our home event getting even bigger and better. It’s always a highlight of the year to play at the National Bank Open in Montreal or Toronto, and I can’t wait to see the positive impact this new format will have on the fans, the cities and Canadian tennis.”

