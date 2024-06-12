S&P/TSX composite up nearly 150 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Strength in the technology, financial and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets climbed after a report showed inflation in the U.S. eased in May for a second straight month.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 143.69 points at 22,031.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 119.65 points at 38,867.07. The S&P 500 index was up 63.33 points at 5,438.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 327.89 points at 17,671.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 72.64 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was up nine cents at US$77.99 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down five cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$17.20 at US$2,343.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.58 a pound.

