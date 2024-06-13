Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April

Officers were called to a residence in the Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West area at around 2:07 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Upon arrival police found an elderly man with serious stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Atonio Alonzi, 90, of Toronto.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

He’s been identified as Massimo Alonzi, 32, of Toronto.

On Thursday police confirmed that the suspect is the deceased man’s grandson.

Alonzi is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.