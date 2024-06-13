Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in a home on Bemersyde Dr. near Eglinton and Kipling.
Toronto police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in a home near Eglinton and Kipling. CITYNEWS/David Misener

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 13, 2024 4:38 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 5:05 pm.

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April

Officers were called to a residence in the Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West area at around 2:07 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Upon arrival police found an elderly man with serious stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Atonio Alonzi, 90, of Toronto.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

He’s been identified as Massimo Alonzi, 32, of Toronto.

On Thursday police confirmed that the suspect is the deceased man’s grandson.

Alonzi is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Top Stories

Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24
Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24

Carolyn Parrish and Natalie Hart, who won the Mississauga Ward 5 council seat during the byelection, will both be sworn in on June 24, 2024.

2h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

3h ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

4h ago

Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says
Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says

CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took...

1h ago

