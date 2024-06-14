Coleen Volk named head of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

The federal government has named Coleen Volk as president and CEO of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and Don Iveson as chair of the board of directors.

Infrastructure Canada’s appointments, along with several others to the board, come as the country struggles through a housing crisis that has strained household budgets and become a key issue for the government.

Volk has a range of professional experience including deputy minister roles in the Alberta government, assistant deputy minister roles at the federal level, work at CIBC in corporate treasury, and nine years at CMHC including as assistant vice-president of finance.

Iveson served as mayor of Edmonton from 2013 to 2021, where the federal government notes he oversaw the “development and execution of Edmonton’s pro-density housing supply and regulatory reforms.”

The appointment of Volk comes after previous CEO Romy Bowers stepped down at the end of 2023, halfway through her five-year term.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser says in a statement that he looks forward to working closely with Volk and the CMHC board on Canada’s housing priorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press