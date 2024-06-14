Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim’s head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle.

Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area of Yonge and Elm streets.

It’s alleged the suspect and victim became involved in a verbal altercation in the restaurant. Before being escorted out, the suspect allegedly threw a beer bottle that struck the victim’s head.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as female, five foot six inches with a medium build and long brown hair. She was wearing a brown “The True North” tracksuit.

Images of the suspect have been released.