Canada-U.S. travel in an era of boycotts and new legislation

An airplane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Adrian Wyld

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 7, 2025 7:19 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 7:20 am.

Once a favoured travel hotspot for Canadians looking to escape the cold or stock up on American-only goodies, now stands as a no-go zone for many travellers north of the border amid annexation threats and unwarranted tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

New data shows a downtrend for Canadians heading south of the border for leisure trips for this travel season compared to previous years, but what exactly do the numbers mean and will the trend continue to head south (instead of Canadians) for years to come?

Host Gurdeep Ahluwalia speaks with head of public relations and communications for Flight Centre Travel Group Canada, Amra Durakovic, about where things stand between two countries once known for their close travel ties as their dwindling relationship continues on the downward spiral.

