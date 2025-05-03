Seasonique birth control product recalled due to missing pills

Health Canada says one lot of birth control pills is being recalled due to missing pills.

Teva Canada Ltd. says two pills from the Seasonique prescription birth control package may be missing, which will increase the risk of pregnancy for anyone using the product.

“If your package is missing any pills, it is important you do not stop taking your medication or skip any doses and that you get a replacement or alternative product as soon as possible,” Health Canada said in a recall notice issued on May 2.

A package of Seasonique pills contains a 13-week (91 day) supply of pills – 84 light blue-green tablets followed by seven yellow pills. The complaint involved two missing light-blue-green pills.

The product in question bears the DIN #02346176 and the Lot #100058977 with an expiry date of May 2026.

Health Canada is advising users of the product not to skip any doses and to return it to the pharmacy for a replacement or an alternative birth control product to avoid missing any doses.

“If you cannot get to a pharmacy right away, take the next pill in the proper order as noted in the packaging until you are able to contact your pharmacist,” reads the notice. ” If you are missing any light blue-green pills in your package, or if you missed taking any light blue-green pills, you should also use another method of non-hormonal back-up contraception (such as condoms) and consult with your health care professional.