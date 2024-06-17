Police seek suspect after armed carjacking attempt in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are on the hunt for a man who tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint in Oshawa last Friday.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street area on June 14, at around 5:15 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when a man approached her driver’s door and starting pulling on the handle.

“The suspect demanded the victim exit the vehicle while pointing a firearm at her,” police said in a release. “The victim was able to quickly drive her vehicle away from the suspect, before contacting police.”

The victim was not injured and the suspect ran off before police arrived.

He’s described as a white male, 18-25 years old and around five foot eight. He was wearing a ski mask and all black clothing.