Work begins to fix problem spots on Calgary water main; restrictions to last weeks

Calgary's mayor says a major water feeder main has been repaired but the city will remain under water restrictions for several more weeks as engineers begin work to fix five other hot spots. Mayor Jyoti Gondek speaks at an announcement in Calgary on April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2024 1:09 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 1:12 pm.

CALGARY — Calgary’s mayor says work begins today to fix more problem spots on a major water main.

Jyoti Gondek says engineers and hydrologists used a robot last week to complete an inspection of the pipe that burst 12 days ago and discovered more “hot spots” in need of repair.

Gondek says the ruptured area has been fixed and work to repair the other spots could take three to five weeks.

The city declared a state of local emergency Saturday after the other problems were detected.

Gondek is repeating her pleas for Calgary’s 1.6 million residents and those in surrounding communities to limit their water use by 25 per cent to prevent the taps from running dry.

She says she’s grateful for support offered during the crisis from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

