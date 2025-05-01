Leafs lead Game 6, 2-1, in the 3rd period

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (left) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with John Tavares (91) during first period NHL playoff hockey action in Ottawa on Thursday, May 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Michael Talbot and Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 1, 2025 8:53 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 9:14 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 2-1 lead with less than half a period remaining in Game 6 of their feisty first round clash with the rival Ottawa Senators.

Leafs Captain Auston Matthews broke a scoreless tie on the power play when he slid a sneaky, perfectly placed shot past Sens goalie Linus Ullmark at the 18:50 mark.

The goal, which snapped a streak of seven goalless power plays, came on an interference penalty by Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk.

It was Toronto’s first power-play goal in 31 opportunities in a potential closeout game.

William Nylander scored in the opening minute of the second period with a low wrister under the blocker of Ullmark to give the Leafs a 2-0 lead.

But Tkachuk narrowed that lead to 2-1 before the second period was half-way through, tipping one past Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz and sending the fans at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa into a frenzy.

The Leafs held a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, but saw the pesky Senators claw their way back with two straight wins.

As Leafs Nation knows all too well, Toronto entered Thursday with a dismal 1-13 record in potential closeout games since 2018, but are hoping to exorcise that demon on Thursday night.

The always-tough Florida Panthers await the winner of the series, after they defeated Tampa Bay in their first-round clash.

More to come

Top Stories

Child critical after falling from apartment balcony in North York: police

Toronto police say a child was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after falling from an apartment balcony in North York on Thursday. Police tell CityNews the child fell at around 4:24 p.m. Emergency...

53m ago

Canadian auto parts makers spared 25 per cent U.S. tariffs that were set to take effect May 3

Canadian auto parts makers appear to have been spared additional U.S. tariffs, which were set to take effect this weekend. On March 26, U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on auto...

2h ago

Police identify 2 of 3 suspects wanted in Scarborough sex assault and distraction theft investigation

Toronto police say they've identified two of three women who allegedly sexually assaulted store owners and employees as a means of distraction so their accomplices could steal cash. Between June 2024...

4h ago

Police investigate stabbing on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a man in his 20s was stabbed onboard a TTC bus in Scarborough on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Kennedy Road and Stratton Avenue area...

1h ago

