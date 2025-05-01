Leafs lead Game 6, 2-1, in the 3rd period

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 2-1 lead with less than half a period remaining in Game 6 of their feisty first round clash with the rival Ottawa Senators.

Leafs Captain Auston Matthews broke a scoreless tie on the power play when he slid a sneaky, perfectly placed shot past Sens goalie Linus Ullmark at the 18:50 mark.

The goal, which snapped a streak of seven goalless power plays, came on an interference penalty by Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk.

It was Toronto’s first power-play goal in 31 opportunities in a potential closeout game.

William Nylander scored in the opening minute of the second period with a low wrister under the blocker of Ullmark to give the Leafs a 2-0 lead.

But Tkachuk narrowed that lead to 2-1 before the second period was half-way through, tipping one past Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz and sending the fans at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa into a frenzy.

The Leafs held a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, but saw the pesky Senators claw their way back with two straight wins.

As Leafs Nation knows all too well, Toronto entered Thursday with a dismal 1-13 record in potential closeout games since 2018, but are hoping to exorcise that demon on Thursday night.

The always-tough Florida Panthers await the winner of the series, after they defeated Tampa Bay in their first-round clash.

