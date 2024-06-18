The Big Story

Explaining the depth of Calgary’s water crisis

Calgarians are being urged to keep reducing their water use as work continues to repair a major watermain in Calgary on June 7, 2024
Calgarians are being urged to keep reducing their water use as work continues to repair a major watermain in Calgary on June 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 18, 2024 7:13 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, typically, a broken watermain does not plunge a city into weeks of critical water shortages and a state of emergency. But the pipe that broke on June 5 wasn’t a typical watermain. Now, almost two weeks later, the city is estimating another three to five weeks for full repairs, and until then Calgarians are under water restrictions.

Kerry Black is an assistant professor and Canada Research Chair in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Calgary. “Calgary being essentially a leader in this space and still having this sort of issue should be huge alarm bells for other cities. The reality is, other cities of this size don’t necessarily invest as much time and resources,” said Black. 

How did the break happen, and could it have been prevented? Why will repairs take so long? What might happen if the city gets close to running out of water? And will the Calgary Stampede, due to start on July 5, still go on as scheduled?

3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those found dead. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York...

7h ago

Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day
Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto and GTA as heat wave enters second day

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heat wave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

55m ago

Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown
Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown

A Toronto firefighter was injured as crews worked to contain an overnight three-alarm residential fire in Midtown. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) was called to Taunton Road, near Mount Pleasant Road and...

20m ago

LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report
LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing LCBO workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, which if granted, would bring them one step closer to a strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

14h ago

