Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot won in Alberta, OLG says

Canada’s record-setting $90 million Lotto Max jackpot has been won by a ticket sold in Alberta following Tuesday night’s draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) confirmed.

The historic jackpot, first announced on Oct. 14, surpasses the previous Canadian lottery record of $85 million.

The OLG says several major winning tickets were sold across the province as part of the Oct. 20 Lotto Max draw.

Among the biggest Ontario prizes were three Maxmillions tickets worth $1 million each, sold in Brant County, Ont., and Toronto, through OLG.ca.

Lottery officials are urging players to check their tickets using the OLG app or at a lottery retailer.