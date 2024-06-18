Fort Good Hope residents remain out as wildfire grows in Northwest Territories

FORT GOOD HOPE, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES — A wildfire that forced the evacuation of Fort Good Hope in the Northwest Territories continues to grow but has not destroyed any structures.

Fire officials say the blaze has expanded significantly in size from Monday’s report of 13 square kilometres.

But the weather forecast is favouring fire crews, with cloudy skies and winds expected to blow flames away from the community.

The wildfire forced out most of the 500 residents over the weekend, with many staying in nearby Norman Wells.

About 100 of the residents have stayed back to help with fire suppression.

Crew are working on the ground to keep the fire at bay, while helicopters and air tankers are dropping water from the sky.

The mayor of Norman Wells says it’s the first time in 20 years the town has had to take in wildfire evacuees, the town has opened its arena to those who don’t have family to stay with.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

