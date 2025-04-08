Canadian couple likely the only business owners on Australia’s Norfolk Island to face US tariffs

FILE - Geese and a cow graze on a roadside unaffected by a passing car near a former convict barracks on Norfolk Island, Australia, on Aug. 13, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2025 4:54 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2025 8:14 am.

Jesse Schiller and Rachel Evans are likely the only business owners on Australia’s Norfolk Island to be directly affected by the Trump administration’s tariffs, as the South Pacific outpost they call home exports nothing to the United States.

The Canadian couple, both aged 41, own a business that makes plastic-free hair accessories under the brand Kooshoo. Vancouver-born Schiller said he and his Norfolk Island-born wife are likely the only business owners on the island that will pay elevated tariffs — and they will pay at the rates imposed on Japan and India, where the goods are manufactured. Around 80% of Kooshoo’s business is with the United States.

“Kooshoo” means “feeling good” in the English-Tahitian creole known as Norf’k or Norfuk that’s spoken among this remote population of 2,000 people 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) northeast of Sydney.

“We’re probably the most affected business” on Norfolk Island, Schiller said.

Norfolk Island was a shock inclusion in the Trump administration’s list of global tariffs announced last week that was intended to redress U.S. trade deficits with the world.

While Australia and its external territories were assigned the global minimum 10% tariff, including the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands in the Antarctic region, Norfolk Island was singled out for a 29% tariff.

“I think Norfolk became a parable of sorts for the lack of nuance with which these tariffs went out in the world,” Schiller said.

Schiller and Evans, a Canadian-Australian dual national, have the consolation of being dealt slightly lower tariffs: Japan has been assigned a 24% tariff and India 26%.

Why Norfolk Island came in for such severe and apparently futile tariff treatment has been a popular topic of conversation among locals.

“It’s been a question of great intrigue locally,” Schiller said.

“An early theory — and it seems to be proving right — is that there are other notable Norfolks in the world. Norfolk, of course, in the U.K., Norfolk in Virginia in the U.S., and it seems as though some improperly labeled customs paperwork may have contributed to the … error,” Schiller said.

“That could’ve been very easily fact-checked,” he added.

His wife, Evans, has an impressive Norfolk Islander lineage. She is a 9th generation descendant of a crewman of the British naval ship HMS Bounty who mutinied in 1789, although her mother is Canadian. The mutineers, whose exploits have been dramatized in Hollywood movies, established a settlement on Pitcairn Islands and their descendants later settled the former British penal colony of Norfolk Island.

She said the sustainable lifestyle she had learned from growing up on such an isolated island around 8 kilometers (5 miles) long and 5 kilometers (3 miles) wide had been part of the brand since they started their business in Vancouver 15 years ago.

She was confident their business would survive the latest trade barriers.

“Definitely for the short-term we’ll figure out a way to bridge this,” Evans said.

Top Stories

6-vehicle crash shuts down section of southbound DVP, black ice likely culprit

As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely due to black ice caused by unusually frigid April temperatures. Toronto...

updated

53m ago

Man critically injured at Etobicoke gas station after driver speeds off with pump attached

A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle. Toronto...

3h ago

Deep freeze could make Tuesday one of Toronto's coldest April days on record

Winter isn't done with southern Ontario just yet -- Tuesday is expected to bring a sharp temperature drop, possibly making it one of the coldest April days on record for Toronto. Environment Canada...

10m ago

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver was taken into custody after up to 11 vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after...

2h ago

