Judge to sentence former Saskatchewan Mountie for shooting death of lover

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A judge is expected to give his sentencing decision today for a former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover in a park.

Bernie Herman was convicted in January of manslaughter in the death of Braden Herman.

The two men are not related.

The naked body of 26-year-old Braden Herman was found in 2021 in the park on the outskirts of Prince Albert, northeast of Saskatoon.

Bernie Herman, 55, testified that he fired the gun that killed Braden Herman but felt threatened.

The Crown has asked for a life sentence, and the defence has argued for a term of four to six years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press