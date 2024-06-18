Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police.

Arash Missaghi, 54, was identified as one of the victims by Toronto police on Tuesday. He was charged in a 2018 investigation, dubbed “Project Bridle Path.”

Police had alleged Missaghi and three other men took part in a “sophisticated and complex” scheme involving “several high-end properties.” The value of the alleged fraud was estimated at $17 million.

The second victim has been identified Samira Yousefi, 44, of Concord.

Missaghi and Yousefi had also been named in a civil lawsuit alleging mortgage fraud that was filed on June 4, 2024.

A third person found dead, who is believed to be the shooter, has not been identified. Police have not yet confirmed if the incident was a double-murder/suicide.

“With every homicide investigation, we have to be open to all possibilities,” Det. Sgt. Jason Bartlett said on Monday.

When asked whether the man they believe to be the shooter had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Bartlett said, “I can’t give you a definitive answer on that. My understanding is that there will be autopsies performed.”

The shooting occurred in the lobby of an office building that also housed the St. George Mini School and Infant Care at 25 Mallard Road but did not have anything to do with the school.