Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

Toronto police officers investigate reports of gunshots, in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2024.
Toronto police officers investigate reports of gunshots, in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 18, 2024 6:33 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 6:46 pm.

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police.

Arash Missaghi, 54, was identified as one of the victims by Toronto police on Tuesday. He was charged in a 2018 investigation, dubbed “Project Bridle Path.”

Police had alleged Missaghi and three other men took part in a “sophisticated and complex” scheme involving “several high-end properties.” The value of the alleged fraud was estimated at $17 million.

The second victim has been identified Samira Yousefi, 44, of Concord.

Missaghi and Yousefi had also been named in a civil lawsuit alleging mortgage fraud that was filed on June 4, 2024.

A third person found dead, who is believed to be the shooter, has not been identified. Police have not yet confirmed if the incident was a double-murder/suicide.

“With every homicide investigation, we have to be open to all possibilities,” Det. Sgt. Jason Bartlett said on Monday.

When asked whether the man they believe to be the shooter had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Bartlett said, “I can’t give you a definitive answer on that. My understanding is that there will be autopsies performed.”

The shooting occurred in the lobby of an office building that also housed the St. George Mini School and Infant Care at 25 Mallard Road but did not have anything to do with the school.

Top Stories

Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition
Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition

A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The female victim, believed...

57m ago

Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children
Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children

A pilot program out of a children’s hospital in Toronto is changing the lives of families who have been desperate to get proper care for their autistic children. One of those children is five-year-old...

3h ago

Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area
Police identify 2 people shot to death in Don Mills area

Toronto police have identified two people who were shot to death in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon, but the identity of the shooter, who also died, has not been released. Police say they arrived...

2h ago

OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter
OPP to investigate sports betting involving former Raptor Jontay Porter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are opening an investigation into the sports betting involving former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter. In a statement to CityNews, OPP said they completed an assessment...

2h ago

