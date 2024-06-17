3 adults killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area

Three people have been killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area.

Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills, just before 3:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Toronto police say all three people killed were adults and the shooting occurred in the lobby of an office building that also housed the St. George Mini School and Infant Care at 25 Mallard Road, but did not have anything to do with the school.

The daycare centre has been evacuated and TTC buses will be used to house the children and staff while they wait for caregivers. ETF and K9 units are clearing the building.

Northmount School nearby was also currently in lockdown.

One parent tells CityNews she waited almost an hour to find out if her one-year-old son was safe in what she called a nerve-wracking experience.

“They kept the babies safe. That’s all that matters,” she said. “I’m thankful for the daycare, he was kept safe.”

There has been no suspect information released.

A large police presence is expected in the area for several hours.