Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children

Five-year-old Kairo, who is autistic, has been thriving since his admission to a pilot program at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital. Photo credit: Nikki Pacheco

By Cynthia Mulligan

Posted June 18, 2024 4:51 pm.

A pilot program out of a children’s hospital in Toronto is changing the lives of families who have been desperate to get proper care for their autistic children.

One of those children is five-year-old Kairo, who is autistic and was prone to self-harm and uncontrollable tantrums until his admission into the program.

A few months ago his mother, Nikki Pacheco, was in despair. Her little boy was having temper tantrums and was harming himself, his mother and his brother.

“We couldn’t leave the house. [He] actually missed almost a whole year of school because I couldn’t drop him off at school,” said Pacheco.

She was desperate for help. “I spent two to three years, every day, calling for support, calling for help.”

One day, it was too much and she was forced to call police.

“The officers had to come, it took about four [of them] to restrain him, to give you insight into how explosive these meltdowns were,” said Pacheco. “He spent a week in the hospital, tied up.”

Kairo had been in the hospital before but he was always sent home. This time Pacheco said she couldn’t let the situation go on.

“I said I’m not bringing him home until I have support. It was scary,” said Pacheco. “I dealt with narratives that I was abandoning him … I had to call [the Children’s Aid Society] on myself.”

Related:

But that is when things changed, Kairo is now in a pilot program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and thriving.

He has seven different professionals working with him, including a behavioural therapist, a psychiatrist and a speech pathologist. They have tailored a program to meet his unique needs.

Six months later, Kairo’s behaviour has changed. Slowly, he is learning to communicate through sign language, and he is learning other skills.

“He’s able to do things, hit some amazing milestones,” said Pacheco. “He’s been eating on his own, took initiative. […] He’s no longer using violence to communicate.”

Kairo’s program is also offered at the Children’s Hospital in Ottawa and McMaster Children’s in Hamilton. It helps children with a variety of neuro developmental disabilities, and the results have been astonishing.

“Our service has shown a 90 per cent reduction in missed school days, an over 90 per cent reduction in emergency visits and over 100 per cent reduction in acute care days in hospital. So when we invest in this, it’s remarkable,” said Kathryn Decker, the senior director of Extensive Need Service and Inclusion Programs.

There are 1,200 children are currently in the program, which is at full capacity, but Decker says there are at least hundreds more who could use it.

Pacheco and her older son Osiris say that the program hasn’t only help Kairo, it’s helped them as well.

“I couldn’t have pictured that we were going to be here, I almost got to the point where I didn’t think we were ever going to be here.”

This is the final year of the three-year pilot. The hospitals hope they can show the government that it will save money and not only should they keep up the funding, it should be extended and expanded.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

2h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

2h ago

Several GO train lines facing delays due to extreme heat
Several GO train lines facing delays due to extreme heat

Metrolinx have been forced to slow down GO trains, causing delays and cancellations, due to the extreme heat happening across much of Ontario this week. The transit service says that during these prolonged...

36m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

8h ago

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

2h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

2h ago

Several GO train lines facing delays due to extreme heat
Several GO train lines facing delays due to extreme heat

Metrolinx have been forced to slow down GO trains, causing delays and cancellations, due to the extreme heat happening across much of Ontario this week. The transit service says that during these prolonged...

36m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

17h ago

2:16
The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.

21h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.
More Videos