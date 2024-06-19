Girl charged in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee pleads not guilty, will stand trial for 2nd degree murder

One of eight girls charged in the swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth has pled not guilty and will stand trial on the charge of second degree murder.

It’s the first not guilty plea entered so far in this case. Three other girls have pled guilty, two to manslaughter and a third to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Lee was allegedly swarmed by the group and stabbed just after midnight on Dec. 18, 2022, in the area of York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Eight teenage girls — three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds — were initially charged with second-degree murder in Lee’s death. Police said the teen girls met on social media and assembled in downtown Toronto, where they were first involved in another criminal but “non-assaultive” incident.

The accused have not been identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) provisions because they are all under 18. The YCJA states that the fact that youth are still maturing must be accounted for in the prosecution of crimes. It also emphasizes rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Lee’s family has previously spoken out against the protection provided by the act, arguing the law does not help victims or the public.

With files from The Canadian Press