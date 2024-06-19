‘Pure Islamophobia’: Advertising van saying Canadians are ‘under siege’ by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia.

The cube van is adorned with video screens that say: “Is this Yemen? Is this Syria? Is this Iraq?”

The video then shows what appears to be Muslims kneeling in prayer and concludes, “No. This is Canada. Wake up Canada. You are under siege.”

An advertising van was spotted in Toronto inciting a fear of Muslims in Canada.



This is extremely dangerous messaging, and should not be condoned. We have seen Islamophobic hate kill in Canada, including in Ontario.



This public campaign is pure Islamophobia and hate.



We are… pic.twitter.com/4UAy7UHZOC — NCCM (@nccm) June 18, 2024

Members of the Muslim community were disturbed by reports of the van.

“This is racism and Muslim hate,” Mohammed Abudulkam said outside of a downtown Toronto mosque. “This is making us feel less safe and we are not happy. I think 100 per cent it is dangerous. This video can create Islamophobia and Muslim hate.”

Muslim Jakir Chowdhury, however, said it could be used as a learning experience.

“Things like this always could act as a way to invite people into the community,” he said. “They could use this opportunity to learn about Islam. Islam is not about hate and division it is about loving everybody…we live our lives in peace and harmony and forgiveness.”

“It’s not right,” he said. “But it’s (important for) our Muslim brothers and sisters to see things like this and not get frustrated and have their heart filled with hate but rather look at it as an opportunity to educate people and spread the beautiful religion of Islam.”

Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, touched on the controversial van in a social media post saying “there is video circulating online of a truck displaying Islamophobic messaging. I have a message of my own: Your attempts to divide and hate won’t work. Canadians will recognize and reject it for the hate that it is. Love overcomes hate. Always.”

There is video circulating online of a truck displaying Islamophobic messaging.



I have a message of my own:



Your attempts to divide and hate won't work. Canadians will recognize and reject it for the hate that it is.



Love overcomes hate. Always. — Amira Elghawaby (@AmiraElghawaby) June 18, 2024

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) denounced the ad, calling it “extremely dangerous messaging.”

“We have seen Islamophobic hate kill in Canada, including in Ontario. This public campaign is pure Islamophobia and hate.

“This needs to stop now.”

NCCM Advocacy Officer, Fetema Abdalla, said incidents like the one involving the van are a “high priority.”

“Over the last eight months especially we have seen an increase of hate incidents of over 1300 per cent. These include calls for incidents at schools, in public spaces at places of worship and workspaces.

“This is just one example of one of the dangerous levels of Islamophobia. Spreading a public message and a public campaign as harmful as this is what results in more fear and more harm towards Muslims in Canada. This is extremely unacceptable.”

The NCCM is calling on Toronto Police to investigate and for political leaders to denounce the ad.

Toronto Police have not confirmed if an investigation has been launched yet, but says it has passed video of the truck along to its Hate Crime Unit.

“We are aware of the truck and have provided the video to the Hate Crime Unit who are reviewing,” a police spokesperson said.

“We encourage anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the truck or have video footage or images, to please contact police and make a report.”