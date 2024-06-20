National security adviser defends cabinet confidence in foreign meddling probe

OTTAWA — Canada’s national security adviser says breaking or easing the rules that protect cabinet secrets to respond to alleged foreign interference would be a win for the bad actors trying to meddle in Canadian politics.

Nathalie Drouin is speaking at a House of Commons committee today alongside Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Opposition parties pushed for the meeting to demand the government explain how many documents they are withholding from the foreign interference inquiry and why.

LeBlanc and Drouin both said the inquiry was given four lengthy memos, but neither would say how many other cabinet documents were withheld.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper says it is “astounding” that the government promised to be open and transparent with the commission and is refusing to provide documents the commissioner says she needs to complete her work.

Drouin says it’s not a partisan issue, but rather is about protecting the tools of democracy that allow governments to govern.

