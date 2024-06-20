National security adviser defends cabinet confidence in foreign meddling probe

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc speaks with colleagues as he waits to appear at the Procedure and House Affairs committee, Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2024 1:07 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s national security adviser says breaking or easing the rules that protect cabinet secrets to respond to alleged foreign interference would be a win for the bad actors trying to meddle in Canadian politics.

Nathalie Drouin is speaking at a House of Commons committee today alongside Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Opposition parties pushed for the meeting to demand the government explain how many documents they are withholding from the foreign interference inquiry and why.

LeBlanc and Drouin both said the inquiry was given four lengthy memos, but neither would say how many other cabinet documents were withheld.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper says it is “astounding” that the government promised to be open and transparent with the commission and is refusing to provide documents the commissioner says she needs to complete her work.

Drouin says it’s not a partisan issue, but rather is about protecting the tools of democracy that allow governments to govern.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

2m ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5th. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will...

14m ago

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

5h ago

1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested
1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested

A person has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Malvern area. Toronto police were called to Sewell's Road and Brenyon Way just before 11:30 am. The victim was taken to hospital non-life-threatening...

15m ago

