Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney’s arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held on the National Mall, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Rob Gillies and Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2025 12:00 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 12:08 pm.

President Donald Trump gave Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn’t need “ANYTHING” from its northern neighbour.

The new Canadian prime minister hopes to ease tensions in the trade war, which has created economic uncertainty on both sides of the border.

Trump has shattered a decades-old alliance by saying he wants to make Canada the 51st U.S. state and levying steep tariffs against an essential partner in the manufacturing of autos and the supply of oil, electricity and other goods. The outrage provoked by Trump enabled Carney’s Liberal Party to score a stunning comeback victory last month, as the ongoing trade war and attacks on Canadian sovereignty have outraged voters.

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters he wasn’t quite sure why Carney was visiting.

Related:

“I look forward to meeting the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?” Trump wrote on social media.

“We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain. They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us! The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly, and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence.”

The meeting got underway at noon ET on Tuesday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick further stoked doubts about their interest in repairing the relationship with Canada in a Monday interview on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” show.

Asked if the U.S. could make a deal with Canada, Lutnick called the country a “socialist regime” that has been “basically feeding off America.” Lutnick said Tuesday’s meeting would be “fascinating.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney tells Trump Canada will never be for sale

Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale as the two leaders met in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Trump says he believes Canada would be better as...

breaking

15m ago

Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months. On the weekend, police...

2h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

6h ago

Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city's northwest end that sent a man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to...

2h ago

Top Stories

Carney tells Trump Canada will never be for sale

Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale as the two leaders met in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Trump says he believes Canada would be better as...

breaking

15m ago

Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months. On the weekend, police...

2h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

6h ago

Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city's northwest end that sent a man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Maple Leafs snatch Game 1 win to kick off series against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs snatch the first win of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers in a nail-biting victory of 5-4.

2h ago

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

2h ago

2:31
On-and-off showers expected over the next few days

Warmer temperatures but showers are expected on-and-off for the next few days. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

0:39
Ford calls on Carney for support in 401 tunnel project among other requests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls on Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize a list of projects including the proposed Highway 401 tunnel.

21h ago

0:30
Kenneth Lee death trial: Eighth teen pleads guilty

The eighth and final teen accused in the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

More Videos