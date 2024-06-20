Weekend need-to-know: TD Jazz, Woofstock and Taiwan music and food fest

File photo of the TD Toronto Jazz Festival.

By Michael Talbot and Meredith Bond

Posted June 20, 2024 4:47 pm.

Music lovers will have an ear-full this weekend with both the TD Jazz Festival and Taiwan Music and Food Fest filling the summer air with sweet sounds. Dog lovers are also in for a treat as Woofstock takes over Woodbine Park.

TD Toronto Jazz Festival

The long-standing Toronto TD Toronto Jazz Festival kicks off its 10-day run on Friday with another stunning lineup including the likes of Andre 3000 and the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The world-renowned jazz fest runs from June 21 to June 30 with free outdoor programming in the Bloor-Yorkville area and ticketed concerts at venues across the city. Check out the festival map here.

The festival, which began in 1987 as an eight-day jazz showcase, continues to grow in popularity and now attracts half-a-million music lovers and over 1,500 musicians. Check out the full lineup here.

Woofstock

What better way to kick off the dog days of summer than at the largest festival for dogs in North America – Woofstock! The 17th annual canine cultural event runs this weekend at Woodbine Park. Billed as a “ground-breaking celebration of dogs” Woofstock has something for every dog and dog lover out there. “There isn’t a toy, fashion line, treat or exclusive service for dogs that can’t be found at Woofstock,” the event’s website promises. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m – 5 p.m. Learn more and snag tickets here.

PLAY! Taiwan Music & Food Fest

PLAY! Taiwan Music and Food Fest boasts that it’s “the first music-focused festival in Toronto featuring trending musicians from Taiwan, local bands, and jazz performances.” Enjoy the great food, music and fun this weekend at Mel Lastman Square. Entry is free. Check out the music schedule here. June 21-23. Full details here.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St Clair and College stations due to planned station improvements and track work. Subway service will resume Monday, June 24 by 6 a.m. Line 1 shuttle buses will operate.

Pape station bypass

On Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, trains on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will not stop at Pape Station due to Ontario Line construction. Bus service at Pape Station will be unaffected, and the station will remain open. Shuttle buses will be running to take riders from Pape westbound to Broadview Station and eastbound to Coxwell station.

Lakeshore West GO adjustment

On the weekend of June 22-23, Lakeshore West train service will run hourly between Union Station and Oakville GO, and trains between Oakville GO and West Harbour GO will be replaced by bus. There will be no GO Transit service at Appleby and Bronte GO stations. Local transit options will be available.

Some late-night Friday trains will also be replaced by bus between Oakville GO and West Harbour GO. This service adjustment is to accommodate construction for the Burloak Grade separation project.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed. 

Temporary road closures

Other ongoing city closures

  • O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
  • The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane all ways for condo construction and sewer installation until 2025.
  • University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
  • Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
  • Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
  • Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington for sewer installation until October 2024.
  • Eglinton Avenue West is down to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road for tunneling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
  • Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.
  • Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue. 
