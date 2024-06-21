Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada soccer
A Soccer Canada logo is displayed on the sideline at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Nick Iwanyshyn/THE CANADIAN PRESS).

By Sportsnet

Posted June 21, 2024 7:33 am.

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men’s national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday’s Copa America opener.

“Canada Soccer is aware and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men’s national team players following tonight’s match,” the statement says.

“We are in communication with Concacaf and Conmebal about this matter.”

The statement was released hours after Canada lost 2-0 to Argentina in the tournament opener in Atlanta.

